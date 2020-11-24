South State CORP. Acquires Shares of 701 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 412,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,362,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN opened at $123.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.83. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.