Sony (NYSE:SNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.50

Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.50 and last traded at $90.33, with a volume of 3679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNE shares. UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average of $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 4.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 41.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 2.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Sony Company Profile (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

