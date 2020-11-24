Sony (NYSE:SNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.50

Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.50 and last traded at $90.33, with a volume of 3679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.79.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNE shares. UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average of $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Sony Company Profile (NYSE:SNE)
Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
