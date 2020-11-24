Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SONO. TheStreet cut Sonos from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James cut Sonos from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Sonos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. Sonos has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,552. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sonos by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 120,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

