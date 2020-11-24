SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $10.4 billion in assets and owns 34.2 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.8% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

