Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) versus Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Critical Review

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) and Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Knight-Swift Transportation and Smart Move, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knight-Swift Transportation 1 6 10 0 2.53 Smart Move 0 0 0 0 N/A

Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus price target of $48.72, indicating a potential upside of 18.95%. Given Knight-Swift Transportation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Knight-Swift Transportation is more favorable than Smart Move.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Knight-Swift Transportation and Smart Move’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knight-Swift Transportation $4.84 billion 1.44 $309.21 million $2.17 18.88 Smart Move N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Knight-Swift Transportation has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Move.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.4% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Knight-Swift Transportation and Smart Move’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knight-Swift Transportation 7.30% 6.97% 4.81% Smart Move N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Knight-Swift Transportation beats Smart Move on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials. The company also provides logistics and intermodal services, such as brokerage, intermodal, and certain logistics; freight management; and non-trucking services. In addition, it offers various support services, including repair and maintenance shop services, warranty, insurance, and equipment leasing; and trailer parts manufacturing services, as well as engages in the driving academy activities. The company operates a total of 18,877 tractors, which comprises 16,432 company-owned tractors and 2,445 independent contractor tractors, as well as 58,315 trailers; and 643 tractors and 9,862 intermodal containers. It serves retail, food and beverage, consumer products, paper products, transportation and logistics, housing and building, automotive, and manufacturing industries. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Smart Move

Smart Move, Inc. provides moving services and logistics services worldwide. It offers household moving services, such as local, long distance, special items, supplies, and furniture moving services, as well as storage services. The company also provides warehousing and storage services; and international moving services. In addition, it offers corporate relocation services, including moving management, lump sum relocation, international relocation, and other services; and government and military moving services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Smart Move, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Atlas Van Lines, Inc.

