SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.40 price objective on the stock.
OTCMKTS SLGWF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. SLANG Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.40.
About SLANG Worldwide
