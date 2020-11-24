SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.40 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS SLGWF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. SLANG Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

About SLANG Worldwide

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. The company develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products across 2,600 retail stores in the United States. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 26, 2018.

