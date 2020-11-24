Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Given a C$4.35 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$4.35 target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

SKE opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $329.20 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.12.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

