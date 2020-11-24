Skanska AB (publ)’s (SKSBF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SKSBF opened at $24.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14. Skanska AB has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development segments. The Construction segment builds and renovates buildings, industrial facilities, infrastructure projects, and home projects; and executes service-related assignments in areas, such as construction services, and facility operations and maintenance services.

