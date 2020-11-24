Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 152,070 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,070 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $25,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $723,683,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $81,520,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,978,000 after purchasing an additional 696,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,147,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,968,000 after purchasing an additional 631,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 6,536 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $1,009,550.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,981,406.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,432 shares of company stock worth $30,595,064. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

Shares of HCA traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

