Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 398.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,045 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of ANSYS worth $27,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,200,090,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,191,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,036,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,378,000 after buying an additional 24,767 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 8.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 750,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,615,000 after buying an additional 60,284 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in ANSYS by 101.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 706,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,572,000 after buying an additional 355,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

ANSS stock opened at $315.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $357.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

