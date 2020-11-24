Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $18.48 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.26% of Williams-Sonoma worth $18,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 134,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 20.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $714,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,622.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 137,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after buying an additional 129,565 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $113.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,676. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.10.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

