Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 30,806 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,806 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,515,000 after purchasing an additional 744,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,753,000 after purchasing an additional 826,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,942,000 after purchasing an additional 774,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 96,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,103,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

