Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,648,000 after buying an additional 296,438 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after buying an additional 1,897,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,974,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,721,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

Shares of GS traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,367. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.