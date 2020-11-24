Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 2,028 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $25,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $721.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $727.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $655.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $792.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

