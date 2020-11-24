Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $6.62

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $5.96. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 161,516 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Pi Financial raised their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvercorp Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth about $107,000.

About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

