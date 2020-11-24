Short Interest in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Decreases By 13.1%

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 907.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $24.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2,097.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

