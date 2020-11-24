Short Interest in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Declines By 13.3%

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 6,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.67.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $139.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

