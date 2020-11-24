Short Interest in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:BWX) Rises By 15.7%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:BWX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 881,800 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 762,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

BWX stock opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.14. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

