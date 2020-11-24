Short Interest in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Rises By 15.5%

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,422,000 after buying an additional 1,624,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,258,000 after acquiring an additional 908,747 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,649.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,566,000 after acquiring an additional 619,827 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,543,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 147.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 717,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,303,000 after purchasing an additional 428,170 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $119.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $168.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day moving average of $93.78.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

