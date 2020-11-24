Short Interest in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Rises By 15.0%

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE NVT opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. nVent Electric has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $80,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,606 shares in the company, valued at $638,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 150.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

