Short Interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Drops By 14.9%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 506,600 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 595,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Smith bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,293.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 1,089.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 241,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUSK stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.75. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $102.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.47. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 57.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

