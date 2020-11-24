Short Interest in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Grows By 15.7%

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of LSI opened at $108.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $67.31 and a 52 week high of $119.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.94.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 76.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

