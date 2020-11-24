Short Interest in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Drops By 14.8%

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.22% of Global X DAX Germany ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAX opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17.

