Short Interest in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Grows By 15.1%

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,650,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 50,080,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.
CLNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.
Colony Capital stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.84. Colony Capital has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 16,736,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,193 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,198,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,467,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 370,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,246,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,378,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Colony Capital
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $46 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $20 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.
