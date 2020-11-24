Short Interest in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Grows By 15.1%

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,650,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 50,080,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

CLNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Colony Capital stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.84. Colony Capital has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 16,736,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,193 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,198,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,467,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 370,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,246,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,378,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $46 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $20 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

