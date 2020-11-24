Short Interest in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Rises By 14.0%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of ARCE opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $892.00 million, a P/E ratio of -154.41 and a beta of 0.86. Arco Platform has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

ARCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

