ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (SNM.V) (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Down 12.5%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (SNM.V) (CVE:SNM) traded down 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 376,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 135,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,746.95. The stock has a market cap of $86.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71.

About ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (SNM.V) (CVE:SNM)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company holds 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.

