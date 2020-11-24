Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.22.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$2.16 on Friday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a market cap of $342.64 million and a PE ratio of -7.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -52.12%.

About Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

