Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of NYSE:SALT opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.13. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 63.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 4,010.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

