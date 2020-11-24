Schaeffler’s (SCFLF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCFLF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Schaeffler stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. Schaeffler has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

