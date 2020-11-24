Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 475,200 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 559,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 365.5 days.

RUSMF stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUSMF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Russel Metals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Russel Metals from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.