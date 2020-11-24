Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ruhnn had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%.

Shares of Ruhnn stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Ruhnn has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $219.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruhnn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruhnn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

