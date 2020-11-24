RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RTL. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.55 ($45.36).

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

