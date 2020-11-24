Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Receives Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMG. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 253 ($3.31) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 202.83 ($2.65).

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 300.50 ($3.93) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. Royal Mail plc has a 12 month low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 312.90 ($4.09). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 254 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 204.23. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.59.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

