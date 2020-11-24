Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $89.93 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.70.

Shares of RY stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.49. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

