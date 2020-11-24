Royal Bank of Canada Increases Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $117.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average of $88.10.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,990 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,040 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,034,000 after purchasing an additional 697,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,867,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,175,000 after purchasing an additional 325,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 234,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

