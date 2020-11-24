Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) a C$24.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.71.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$24.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.50. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -146.67%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.