Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $124.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective upped by MKM Partners from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $8,926,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.