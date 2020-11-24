Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.65. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 522.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

