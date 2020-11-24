Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.25.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

