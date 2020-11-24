Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) (CVE:RKR) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) (CVE:RKR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.28. Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 12,500 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

Get Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) alerts:

In other news, Director John Martin Mirko purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,113,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,048,915.47. Insiders bought 246,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,993 over the last quarter.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.