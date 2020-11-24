Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at CIBC

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.00.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$59.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$46.81 and a 1-year high of C$67.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

