Robert W. Baird Raises Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $85.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WK. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workiva from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $73.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.34. Workiva has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,687,997.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $342,450.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,200. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 578.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

