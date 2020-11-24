Robert W. Baird Increases Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $48.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HIBB. TheStreet raised Hibbett Sports from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $712.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $275,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438 shares in the company, valued at $457,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,387. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 366.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

