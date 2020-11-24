River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (RIV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.34 on December 18th

River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.34 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON RIV opened at GBX 170.75 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $139.72 million and a PE ratio of 26.91. River and Mercantile Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 301 ($3.93).

In related news, insider James Barham bought 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,608 ($25,617.98).

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

