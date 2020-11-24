Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,977,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,558 shares of company stock valued at $24,289,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $521.67. 9,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,632. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $571.34 and its 200 day moving average is $592.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.67 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

