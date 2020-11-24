RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.22% of RealPage worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 21.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

RealPage stock opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. RealPage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $83,670,570.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $127,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,689.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,632 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,548. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

