(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded (RDS.A) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. HSBC raised (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Panmure Gordon cut (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded (RDS.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Get (RDS.A) alerts:

RDS.A opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. (RDS.A) has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.36.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for (RDS.A) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RDS.A) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.