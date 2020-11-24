Raymond James Lowers Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CP. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $410.00 to $444.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $362.95.

CP stock opened at $328.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $339.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.7202 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after acquiring an additional 490,263 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 941.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

