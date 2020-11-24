Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) (CVE:QIS) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Cormark

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) (CVE:QIS) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their target price on Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of CVE QIS opened at C$1.05 on Friday. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$1.65. The company has a market cap of $65.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.95.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Campbell sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,370 shares in the company, valued at C$58,370. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,900 shares of company stock valued at $69,040.

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

