Quilter plc (QLT.L) (LON:QLT) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Quilter plc (QLT.L) (LON:QLT) in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

QLT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quilter plc (QLT.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target (up previously from GBX 155 ($2.03)) on shares of Quilter plc (QLT.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 152 ($1.99).

Get Quilter plc (QLT.L) alerts:

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 137.70 ($1.80) on Friday. Quilter plc has a 52-week low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 178.95 ($2.34). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 136.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Quilter plc (QLT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter plc (QLT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.